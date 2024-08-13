Latest WhatsApp Android beta lets you pick between 10 different Meta AI voices

In the latest Android beta update, WhatsApp is testing a new feature that allows a user to pick among 10 different voices for Meta AI. Recently, it was reported that WhatsApp was developing a feature that would enable users to communicate with Meta AI using their voices.

With the Meta AI voice mode feature, users can send voice messages to Meta AI, negating the need to type in those long and tedious prompts. The feature hasn't been rolled out to the stable version as of yet, but once it goes live, there will be a voice message button next to the text field, similar to regular conversations.

Now, in the latest WhatsApp Android beta v2.24.17.16, WhatsApp is adding the option to choose the voice in which Meta AI responds to their queries. With 10 options to choose from, users can look for the voice that suits their style or preference, making interactions with Meta AI more natural or fun.

image via WABetaInfo

According to WABetaInfo, "the ability to choose a different voice can make interactions with Meta AI feel more personalized and engaging in the future." Users can choose a soothing or calm voice for Meta AI for relaxing conversations, or opt for energetic voices to pump or motivate them.

The report also expects that the 10 different voices would help cater to different accents and speech patterns. It is also a valuable accessibility feature, as users with hearing difficulties may find certain voices easier to understand.

Notably, the Meta AI voice chat feature and the 10 different Meta AI voice features are still currently under development. This isn't the only feature WhatsApp is working on. Last week, it was revealed that WhatsApp is working on a new visibility feature for community groups.

This would help ensure the sensitivity and confidentiality of certain discussions, allowing admins to discreetly provide instructions to moderators. Additionally, WhatsApp is also working on a feature that will help quickly react to a message by double-tapping the message.