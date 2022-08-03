UK's CMA provisionally clears NortonLifeLock's acquisition of Avast

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has provisionally allowed NortonLifeLock to go ahead with its acquisition of Avast. The decision was made on the back of an in-depth Phase 2 inquiry. It found that the deal will not hurt competition in the UK, despite both firms being involved in overlapping areas.

The CMA’s latest inquiry into the matter found that the two businesses will still be up against “significant competition” after the merger. Its main competitor will be McAfee, but there are a number of other suppliers which have a smaller market in the UK that will also compete in the space. With these extra players, NortonLifeLock won’t have a monopoly position in the UK.

Kirstin Baker, chair of the CMA inquiry group, said:

“Millions of people across the UK rely on cyber safety services to keep them safe online. After gathering further information from the companies involved and other industry players, we are currently satisfied that this deal won’t worsen the options available to consumers. As such, we have provisionally concluded that the deal can go ahead.”

In regard to the word “provisionally”, the CMA is soliciting responses from third-parties to get their take on the findings. This period will run until August 24, and then a final report on the matter will be published on September 8.