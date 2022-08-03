Edge Dev 105.0.1336.2 adds Narrator and performance improvements

Microsoft has released another weekly update for Edge in the Dev channel. Version 105.0.1336.2 is now available with several minor improvements on different platforms.

What is new in Edge Dev 105.0.1336.2

Added features: Added Narrator announcing 'banner' on 'Learn more' link in Microsoft Edge

Added support for a management policy from Chromium to control if Unthrottled Nested Timeout is Enabled - this will be deprecated in the future Improved reliability: Performance improvements to IMap properties

Improved iOS tooltips

Improved Android shared device support

Optimized read aloud voice options page for Android

Improved Android shared device support Changed behavior: Fixed an issue where the profile popup sometimes is cut off

Fixed various crashes

Fixed Diagnostic button layout

Fixed Drag and Drop for Collections

Fixed a crash when clicking the Tab Actions Menu button

Although Microsoft has not mentioned any known issues in the latest Dev update, users noticed that version 105.0.1336.2 misses a chunk of its settings. If you open Settings > Privacy, Search, and Services, you will see no "Services" section responsible for managing search engines, shopping features, and search suggestions.

The disappearance of the "Services" section does not appear to be intentional, as it is still available via its direct link. If you use Edge Dev or Canary and want to change the default search engine, use edge://settings/search to access the page.