EA brings back The Sims 1 and The Sims 2 for PC, also includes all DLC and expansions

EA and Maxis have been celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Sims franchise this month, and it just delivered the main highlight of the promotion. Just as some reports predicted, the game that kicked everything off in 2000, The Sims, as well as its massive sequel, The Sims 2, have received complete re-releases for modern PCs.
The Sims Legacy Collection and The Sims 2 Legacy Collection can now be purchased by PC players and begin their Sim management journeys all over again.
"To celebrate our legacy and honor the incredible fans that have been with us along the way, we’re re-releasing two fan-favorite titles that contain familiar neighborhoods and beloved characters – such as the sneaky burglar, unpredictable genie, and Sunny the Tragic Clown – that started it all," says EA in the announcement. "Rediscover the nostalgia and magic of the classics that welcomed so many of you into our amazing community."
The Sims Legacy Collection contains the base game alongside the following add-on content:
- The Sims: Livin’ Large
- The Sims: House Party
- The Sims: Hot Date
- The Sims: Vacation
- The Sims: Unleashed
- The Sims: Superstar
- The Sims: Makin’ Magic
- The Sims 4: Throwback Fit Kit
Next, The Sims 2: Legacy Collection contains The Sims 2 base game, as well as the following expansions and Stuff packs:
- The Sims 2: University
- The Sims 2: Nightlife
- The Sims 2: Open for Business
- The Sims 2: Pets
- The Sims 2: Bon Voyage
- The Sims 2: Seasons
- The Sims 2: FreeTime
- The Sims 2: Apartment Life
- The Sims 2: Holiday Party Pack
- The Sims 2: Family Fun Stuff
- The Sims 2: Glamour Life Stuff
- The Sims 2: Happy Holiday Stuff
- The Sims 2: Celebration! Stuff
- The Sims 2: H&M Fashion Stuff
- The Sims 2: Teen Style Stuff
- The Sims 2: Kitchen & Bath Interior Design Stuff
- The Sims 2: Mansion & Garden Stuff
- The Sims 4: Grunge Revival Kit
While gameplay and graphics of these games have remained the same, EA has updated the rendering engine, improved pixel resolution scaling for large monitors, made fixes for some legacy bugs, and made both games run on Windows 10 and 11. Even old save files from the classic versions will run.
Here are the minimum requirements for both re-released titles:
- Operating system: Windows 10
- Processor (CPU): i3 3220, Ryzen 3 1200, AMD FX6300
- Memory (RAM): 4GB
- Hard drive (free space): 16GB available space
- Graphics card (video):
- GPU: NVIDIA: GTX 600 series or later or
- AMD: Radeon HD 7000 series or later
- Intel HD Graphics 620 series or later
The Sims: Legacy Collection and The Sims 2 Legacy Collection are now available to purchase from Steam, EA App, and Epic Games Store for $19.99 each. The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle containing both titles is also available with a $29.99 price tag.
