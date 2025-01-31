EA brings back The Sims 1 and The Sims 2 for PC, also includes all DLC and expansions

EA and Maxis have been celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Sims franchise this month, and it just delivered the main highlight of the promotion. Just as some reports predicted, the game that kicked everything off in 2000, The Sims, as well as its massive sequel, The Sims 2, have received complete re-releases for modern PCs.

The Sims Legacy Collection and The Sims 2 Legacy Collection can now be purchased by PC players and begin their Sim management journeys all over again.

"To celebrate our legacy and honor the incredible fans that have been with us along the way, we’re re-releasing two fan-favorite titles that contain familiar neighborhoods and beloved characters – such as the sneaky burglar, unpredictable genie, and Sunny the Tragic Clown – that started it all," says EA in the announcement. "Rediscover the nostalgia and magic of the classics that welcomed so many of you into our amazing community."

The Sims Legacy Collection contains the base game alongside the following add-on content:

The Sims: Livin’ Large

The Sims: House Party

The Sims: Hot Date

The Sims: Vacation

The Sims: Unleashed

The Sims: Superstar

The Sims: Makin’ Magic

The Sims 4: Throwback Fit Kit

Next, The Sims 2: Legacy Collection contains The Sims 2 base game, as well as the following expansions and Stuff packs:

The Sims 2: University

The Sims 2: Nightlife

The Sims 2: Open for Business

The Sims 2: Pets

The Sims 2: Bon Voyage

The Sims 2: Seasons

The Sims 2: FreeTime

The Sims 2: Apartment Life

The Sims 2: Holiday Party Pack

The Sims 2: Family Fun Stuff

The Sims 2: Glamour Life Stuff

The Sims 2: Happy Holiday Stuff

The Sims 2: Celebration! Stuff

The Sims 2: H&M Fashion Stuff

The Sims 2: Teen Style Stuff

The Sims 2: Kitchen & Bath Interior Design Stuff

The Sims 2: Mansion & Garden Stuff

The Sims 4: Grunge Revival Kit

While gameplay and graphics of these games have remained the same, EA has updated the rendering engine, improved pixel resolution scaling for large monitors, made fixes for some legacy bugs, and made both games run on Windows 10 and 11. Even old save files from the classic versions will run.

Here are the minimum requirements for both re-released titles:

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor (CPU): i3 3220, Ryzen 3 1200, AMD FX6300

Memory (RAM): 4GB

Hard drive (free space): 16GB available space

Graphics card (video):

GPU: NVIDIA: GTX 600 series or later or

AMD: Radeon HD 7000 series or later

Intel HD Graphics 620 series or later

The Sims: Legacy Collection and The Sims 2 Legacy Collection are now available to purchase from Steam, EA App, and Epic Games Store for $19.99 each. The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle containing both titles is also available with a $29.99 price tag.