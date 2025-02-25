Windows 11 24H2 KB5052093 fixes bugs with audio, File Explorer performance issues, and more

The February 2025 non-security updates are now available for Windows 11 version 24H2 (users with older Windows 11 releases can check out this article, while Windows 10 users can check out this article). KB5052093 is now available with build number 26100.3323. It fixes quite a lot of bugs, such as incorrect drive type in Task Manager, various File Explorer issues, audio bugs, and more.

Here are the changes and improvements that Microsoft is rolling out gradually:

[ Task Manager ] Fixed: It might identify an HDD as an SSD.

] Fixed: It might identify an HDD as an SSD. [ Taskbar ] New! You can now share files directly from a jump list on the taskbar. Jump lists appear when you right-click an app that has a jump list

] New! You can now share files directly from a jump list on the taskbar. Jump lists appear when you right-click an app that has a jump list [ Windows Spotlight ] New! There’s a quick and easy way to find out more information about a background image. Simply hover over the image or click the “Learn about this picture” icon. New! This update makes Windows Spotlight easier to find. You’ll notice changes to the icon color and background. Also, the icon will show at the lower right area on your desktop.

] [ Lock screen ] New! This update makes it easier to learn more about the image on your lock screen when you select the “Like” button.

] New! This update makes it easier to learn more about the image on your lock screen when you select the “Like” button. [ Narrator ] New! There are new functions for Narrator scan mode. Skip past links (n) allows you to go to the text after a link. Use the comma (,) to jump to the start of an item (large table, long list, or another item.) Use the period (.) to jump to the end of an item. This is most helpful when you read long emails, news articles, and wiki pages. Jump to lists (l) allows you to quickly access a list on a web page or in a document. To use these new functions, turn on Narrator first (Windows logo key + Ctrl + Enter). Then turn scan mode on by pressing Caps lock + Spacebar. Note that scan mode is on by default on most web pages (like news articles, wiki page, and so on).

] New! There are new functions for Narrator scan mode. Skip past links (n) allows you to go to the text after a link. Use the comma (,) to jump to the start of an item (large table, long list, or another item.) Use the period (.) to jump to the end of an item. This is most helpful when you read long emails, news articles, and wiki pages. Jump to lists (l) allows you to quickly access a list on a web page or in a document. To use these new functions, turn on Narrator first (Windows logo key + Ctrl + Enter). Then turn scan mode on by pressing Caps lock + Spacebar. Note that scan mode is on by default on most web pages (like news articles, wiki page, and so on). [ Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers ] New! Some of you might see a new referral card for a PC Game Pass subscription on the Settings home page. With it, you can invite friends and family to try a PC Game Pass for free. If you qualify, the card only appears when you sign in to your PC using your Microsoft account.

] New! Some of you might see a new referral card for a PC Game Pass subscription on the Settings home page. With it, you can invite friends and family to try a PC Game Pass for free. If you qualify, the card only appears when you sign in to your PC using your Microsoft account. [ File Explorer ] New ! You can now snooze or turn off the “Start backup” reminder in the File Explorer address bar. This only applies if you are not already backing up your files and folder. To view this new option, right-click Start backup. Fixed: Improves performance when it loads folders that have a large number of media files. Fixed: When you enter a URL in the address bar, it might not go to the location. Fixed: The address bar overlaps files when you use the F11 full-screen mode. Fixed: The context menu opens slowly when you right-click cloud files. Thumbnails for cloud files display more consistently in search results.

] ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​[ HTML Help Viewer ] New! This update adds text scaling support.

] New! This update adds text scaling support. [ Start menu ] Fixed: The colors are wrong when you open the account manager flyout menu. This occurs when you use a mixed dark and light custom mode in Settings > Personalization > Colors.​​​​​​​

] Fixed: The colors are wrong when you open the account manager flyout menu. This occurs when you use a mixed dark and light custom mode in Settings > Personalization > Colors.​​​​​​​ [ Scanners ] Fixed: Apps might not recognize a scanner is available when it is connected.

] Fixed: Apps might not recognize a scanner is available when it is connected. ​​​​​​​[ Audio ] Fixed: The volume might increase to 100% when you wake your PC from sleep. Fixed: You might hear a mute and unmute sound several times. Fixed: A USB audio device might stop working after your PC is idle for a short time.

] [ GDI+ ] Fixed: After you use GDI+ to shrink an image, the colors of the image might be wrong.

] Fixed: After you use GDI+ to shrink an image, the colors of the image might be wrong. [ Shared PC ] Fixed: Using a Guest account to sign in to a PC that is in Shared PC mode might fail. This occurs if you set up DeviceLock password policies.​​​​​​​

] Fixed: Using a Guest account to sign in to a PC that is in Shared PC mode might fail. This occurs if you set up DeviceLock password policies.​​​​​​​ [ Mouse ] Fixed: In Settings > Accessibility > Mouse pointer and touch, you can choose a color for the mouse that is not the default. When you chose a color, it reverts to white after the User Account Control (UAC) dialog appears.

] Fixed: In Settings > Accessibility > Mouse pointer and touch, you can choose a color for the mouse that is not the default. When you chose a color, it reverts to white after the User Account Control (UAC) dialog appears. [ Live captions ] Fixed: If you disconnect an external monitor, the live captions window might not show.​​​​​​​

] Fixed: If you disconnect an external monitor, the live captions window might not show.​​​​​​​ [ Drag and Drop ] Fixed: The drag and drop functionality wasn't properly moving objects (such as files, emails, or attachments) in certain applications and monitor configurations. This issue occurred on devices using high DPI displays and apps using legacy DPI scaling modes.

] Fixed: The drag and drop functionality wasn't properly moving objects (such as files, emails, or attachments) in certain applications and monitor configurations. This issue occurred on devices using high DPI displays and apps using legacy DPI scaling modes. [ Camera ] New! Multi-app camera: Allows multiple applications to access the camera stream simultaneously, developed with people with hearing disability to provide video streaming for both a sign language interpreter and the end audience at the same time. New! Basic camera: Enables basic camera functionality for improved debugging, recommended as a last resort when your camera is not functioning correctly.

]

And here is the rest of the changelog with all the additional improvements:

[ Hyper-V ] Fixed: Hyper-V Quick Create shows error "Could not load file or assembly Newtonsoft.Json"

] Fixed: Hyper-V Quick Create shows error "Could not load file or assembly Newtonsoft.Json" [ Daylight saving time (DST) ] This update supports (DST) changes in Paraguay.

] This update supports (DST) changes in Paraguay. [ Open Secure Shell (OpenSSH) (known issue) ] Fixed: The service fails to start, which stops SSH connections. There is no detailed logging, and you must run the sshd.exe process manually.

] Fixed: The service fails to start, which stops SSH connections. There is no detailed logging, and you must run the sshd.exe process manually. [ Get Help app ] Fixed: It fails to open on Windows Server 2025.

] Fixed: It fails to open on Windows Server 2025. [ Settings ] Fixed: Opening Settings shows an error message, "The instruction at 0x00007FFEDEBDC003 referenced memory at 0x0000000000000010. The memory could not be read," because it stopped responding. If impacted, you might also see a similar error message with RuntimeBroker.exe.

] Fixed: Opening Settings shows an error message, "The instruction at 0x00007FFEDEBDC003 referenced memory at 0x0000000000000010. The memory could not be read," because it stopped responding. If impacted, you might also see a similar error message with RuntimeBroker.exe. [ Remote Desktop ] Fixed: There are display rendering issues when you connect to certain PCs. Fixed: It stops responding. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

]

Known issues in KB5052093 include problems installing security updates on systems with certain Citrix components and issues with Roblox on PCs with ARM processors. Microsoft is still working on resolving the latter, which dates back to October 2024, when version 24H2 was initially launched.

You can download Windows 11 version 24H2 build 26100.3323 (KB5052093) from Settings > Windows Update or the Microsoft Update Catalog via this link. As usual, feel free to skip this update since it is not mandatory to install.