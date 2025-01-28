EA possibly looking to bring back The Sims 1 and 2 plus all expansions with a new re-release

The Sims life simulation series is turning 25 this year, and while EA and Maxis are celebrating the occasion with new Kits, a 25-hour livestream, and free Sims 4 rewards, it seems a surprise release of some classics is on the schedule too. Some of the teasers that the official social media channels have been dropping about the upcoming celebration have The Sims 1 and Sims 2 elements in them. Now, a new report says an official re-release for the two games is incoming.

The latest report lands via Kotaku, which reports that The Sims from 2000 and The Sims 2 from 2004 are slated to receive re-releases on PC with support for modern systems. Coming from a source familiar with Sims dealings, the report adds that the launch will happen before the end of January, meaning the duo will arrive this week.

These are slated to be the complete editions of the games, too, per the report, containing all of their expansion packs. The Sims received seven expansion packs throughout its life, while The Sims 2 went on to have eight expansion packs.

As Kotaku points out, both are titles that are currently not available for purchase either. This is due to the original The Sims being a physical disc-only release, while The Sims 2's store page was pulled offline over a decade ago.

If the report about a re-release does turn out to be accurate, it will be interesting to see if EA will also bring the games to modern consoles. The report says that only PC players will be able to jump in. As always, though, take any leaks and reports with a grain of salt until EA or Maxis comes along with official announcements.

While many fans have been waiting for the next mainline entry in the series, EA recently confirmed that The Sims 5 is not in development. The company wants to keep updating The Sims 4 for the foreseeable future instead.