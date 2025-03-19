Palworld gains crossplay, Pal transfers between worlds, photo mode, and more

After months of teasing, Palworld crossplay is now finally here. Today, Pocketpair released its 0.5.0 update to the early access experience, and alongside the expanded multiplayer, several new features and bug fixes have also been added.

Previously, only crossplay between Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows players using the Microsoft Store (including PC Game Pass) was available. Now, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Steam, Game Pass, and macOS Palworld enjoyers can jump into the same servers with no walls to limit them.

Unfortunately, the PlayStation 5 is being left out of receiving dedicated servers and, in turn, support for a larger number of players in multiplayer, at least for now. "Dedicated servers are currently unavailable on the PS5 version. We're working on adding support for them and plan to release this feature in the future," says the studio in a social media post.

At the same time, a "Global Palbox" has been added to the game. This lets players store their Pals from any world in this storage and then access it from another, easily transferring the creature.

A photo mode is now finally here, too, which can be pulled up from the Pal Command Wheel, letting players hide the UI and take shots of the world and Pals without movement restrictions.

Here's the complete changelog for the Palworld 0.5.0 update:

Cross-Play Cross-play is now available across all platforms.

Global Palbox Store Pal data in the Global Palbox and transfer Pals between worlds!

Dimensional Pal Storage A new storage system with 10 times the capacity of a regular Palbox! Guild members can access it, and it can also be used as a personal storage with private settings.

Cosmetic Armor System! You can now equip armor cosmetically in the Antique Dresser. Change your character’s appearance without affecting armor stats!

Photo Mode Accessible from the Pal Command Wheel. Hide the user interface and move the camera around to take stunning screenshots.

Drafting Table Combine low-rarity blueprints to create higher-rarity ones!

Dedicated Servers for Mac

Specification Adjustments Buildings can now be placed even if they overlap with a Pal.

When connecting foundations or roofs, the connected pieces will now automatically align in the same direction.

Assigning an Ice Pal to the Flea Market will slow down item decay in storage and sales.

Added torches at the entrances of random dungeons for better visibility.

Players can now sit on chairs and cushions.

Some weapons that dealt ultra-high damage to trees will no longer drop items upon destruction.

Added new NPCs and improved NPC behaviour during conversations.

Balance Adjustments

Adjusted elemental chest rewards. Dog Coins will always drop from these chests and they also have a small chance of containing work suitability books. (Existing chests in current worlds will retain old drop tables; new ones will follow the updated table.)

Increased EXP gained from defeating the Attack Chopper.

Increased the DPS of Flamethrowers.

Adjusted the default attack used by Electric and Dark Pals when all active skills are on cooldown, making them more in line with the other elements.

Some human NPCs now have work suitability and work animations when assigned tasks at a base.

Summoned raid bosses can no longer damage other bases.

Added Water attribute to Dumud.

NPC event rewards have been adjusted. To maintain fairness, all NPC conversation logs have been reset, allowing players to claim rewards again!

User Interface

Favorites have been categorized into Favorite 1, 2, and 3 groups.

Holding the + / – button in the Pal Soul Enhancement user interface will now continuously increase / decrease values.

Added a new sorting option for Pal Box: Sort by Work Suitability Level.

Added a “Extra Large” text size option.

Added Fullscreen Mode.

Achievements

Added several new achievements.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where players could get launched into space while climbing.

Fixed a bug where getting stunned by an enemy while riding a flying Pal over water would send the player flying into the sky.

Fixed an issue where commanding a summoned Pal to attack would also target the Black Marketeer and Medal Merchant.

Fixed a bug where Bounty Tokens with identical passive effects did not stack properly.

Fixed an issue where players would sometimes get launched upward when dismounting Azurmane.

Fixed an issue on dedicated servers where Pals could get stuck on top of feed boxes.

Fixed an issue where raiding NPCs could attack players through walls if they couldn’t reach them.

Fixed a bug on dedicated servers where Bounty Token effects were not applied upon login.

Fixed an issue where attacking some NPCs did not add to the player’s crime level.

Various many other minor bug fixes.

The 0.5.0 update is now available to all Palworld players across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. With it, Palworld is inching closer to its complete 1.0 release out of early access, though Pocketpair is yet to attach a launch date to the title. The sandbox "Pokémon with guns" experience also crossed the 23 million players mark recently.