Palworld's harshest island ever lands soon, will be six times larger than Sakurajima

Palworld, the mega-hit that sold almost 10 million copies within a week of launch at the start of 2024, is now preparing its next major update. Today, the developer Pocketpair dropped the first information about the fresh content coming to players, which includes a massive new island to explore, new species of Pals, and tower bosses.

The new unnamed island is said to be about six times the size of Sakurajima, the new location that was added to the game in June. The studio calls the new island the "largest and harshest in Palworld's history," which will add a "large amount of new content." Unfortunately, it did not go into many specifics.

The free update carrying the new island and content will land sometime in December across PC, Xbox Series X|S, Game Pass, and the recently released PlayStation 5 version.

At the same time, the studio unveiled that it is working with Re-Logic for an official collaboration with the side-scrolling adventure hit Terraria. This cross-over update will land sometime in 2025.

Palworld was also surprise-announced for mobile devices last month. Pocketpair is not developing this Android and iOS version, though. The port of this "Pokémon with Guns" game will be handled by South Korean publisher Krafton, with the PUBG Studios team taking over the development process. It's not yet announced whether this version will be a straight port of Palworld or a spin-off of some kind. A resolution has not yet been reached in the recent lawsuit that Nintendo filed over Palworld either. The company alleges that the game infringes multiple patent rights of The Pokémon Company.

Pocketpair is also making it easier for fresh players to enter its world of Pals this week. A 25% off sale is currently running across all platforms for Palworld.