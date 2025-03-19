Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 charging speeds may disappoint you again

Samsung is expected to launch multiple foldable phones this year. There are rumors of an affordable Galaxy Z Flip7 FE and a tri-folding phone launching alongside the usual duo of Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7. Both devices are speculated to receive incremental upgrades this year, but the charging speed might be an area of disappointment.

As per China's 3C (China Compulsory Certification), both the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Z Fold7 might come with 25W charging support. If true, then this would mark the fifth year in a row that Samsung's foldables feature 25W charging. Two new Samsung smartphones with model numbers SM-F7660 and SM-F9660 appeared on the Chinese certification, revealing the charging details.

The devices could purportedly be the Chinese variant of the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Z Fold7. The certification reveals that both phones were tested using a charger bearing model number EP-TA800 (9V / 2.77A), maxing out at 25W.

While this may come as sad news for those expecting some upgrades in the charging department, there is still some hope for optimism. The certification doesn't confirm that Samsung will stick with 25W charging but indicates that both devices were tested using a 25W fast charger.

After CAD renders of the Galaxy Z Fold7 appeared a few weeks ago, renders of the Galaxy Z Flip7 also emerged. Leakers were quick to rectify a mistake in the renders, and the revised version suggests that this year's Galaxy Z Flip7 will ditch the folder-type cover display for a full-screen one, similar to the Moto Razr series.

Based on the leaks that have emerged so far, the Galaxy Z Fold7 looks similar to the Galaxy Z Fold6. It has flat frames all around, a cover display tipped to measure 6.49 inches, and might measure 1.1mm thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold6. It could also feature a 4,400 mAh battery.

As far as Galaxy Z Flip7 is concerned, it might feature a bigger cover and inner display, and house a 50MP+12MP dual camera setup. There are rumors that its price may remain the same as the Galaxy Z Flip6.