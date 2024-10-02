Palworld is coming to mobile devices and the PUBG developer is making it

Pocketpair is going through a rough period with its massive "Pokémon with Guns" hit Palworld as Nintendo has set its sights on the developer with a lawsuit. However, that has not stopped the studio from pursuing a different platform space altogether for the Palworld universe: Mobile.

In a press release, translated from Korean using Google, Japanese developer Pocketpair and South Korean publisher Krafton revealed that the Palworld IP is being introduced to mobile platforms.

According to the deal, PUBG Studios team itself will be taking the reins in developing this mobile version, the makers behind PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Krafton's announcement goes on to say that "It plans to faithfully reinterpret and implement the main fun elements of the original for the mobile environment."

For those unfamiliar with the company, as we mentioned, Krafton is responsible for publishing the battle royale giant PUBG. It's also the developer behind InZOI, the upcoming title that lifesim fans are hoping will rival the EA juggernaut The Sims. Recently, the company picked up Xbox's Tango Gameworks as well, the studio that was being shut down by Microsoft as a part of its cost cutting schemes. It is the developer behind games like Ghostwire: Tokyo, The Evil Within franchise and Hi-Fi Rush.

What's unclear is that if this will be a straight port of the hugely popular open-world survival experience to Android and iOS devices. PUBG Studios could bring this project to the masses as a spin-off that offers a different take on the Pals and the capturing gameplay, especially now that Nintendo is breathing down the necks of the original developer.

Palworld also surprised launched on the PlayStation 5 late last month, finally bringing the experience that had so far been available to Xbox and PC players over to Sony hardware.