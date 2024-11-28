Plague Inc studio surprise launches After Inc, a sequel that has you rebuilding the world

The strategy simulation experience Plague Inc has continued to grow since its launch in 2012, with the game reaching the height of its popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the base game involves evolving a pathogen to infect the human race globally, a DLC named Plague Inc. The Cure arrived later from developer Ndemic Creations to simulate players battling against a plague. Plague Inc has so far reached 190 million players. Now, it's time for the sequel survival story.

Ndemic Creations has released After Inc: Revival for mobile devices, with a PC launch coming next year. The game has players rebuilding civilization following a zombie apocalypse that has almost wiped out the planet's population and infrastructure. Its genre is described by the developer as "mini 4X".

Set in the UK, the recovering world has ruins to explore for resources, lands to expand to for more housing, farming, and other tasks, multiple leaders for use, and even zombie infestations to defend against and exterminate, all the while keeping society moral high. While rebuilding the world, some tough choices will need to be made, too, like "are children an unaffordable luxury? Are dogs pets or a food source? Democracy or Authoritarianism?"

The studio promises to have zero microtransactions that fall in the consumable variety, so there won't be any energy or resource-buying options here.

Here's how the studio describes the setting:

Decades after the Necroa Virus ravaged humanity, a few survivors emerge. Build a settlement, explore, scavenge resources and expand as you shape your post-apocalyptic society. The world is green and beautiful but danger lurks in the ruins!

After Inc. is now available on Android and iOS with a $2 price tag. The studio aims to launch the game into Steam Early Access sometime in 2025.