Palworld is now officially available on the PlayStation 5

It's been rumored for months, but today during Sony's State of Play event, developer PocketPair officially announced that Palworld is not only coming to the PlayStation 5 console, it's launching for that platform today.

The launch trailer for the PS5 version of Palworld, described by many as "Pokemon with guns", shows off a cinematic that gives PS5 players a glimpse of what to expect from the title.

Before today's reveal, Sony Music and PocketPair announced in July they would team up to form Palworld Entertainment. The plan is to expand the Palworld franchise beyond video and PC games, including toys.

Palworld quickly became a surprise sales hit for both Xbox and PC platforms when it first launched back in January 2024. Just a month after the launch of the game, PocketPair said that 25 million gamers had played the game. Of that number, 15 million came from Steam, and the other 10 million played on Xbox consoles. It's likely that number will continue to go up now that PlayStation console players can check the game out.

A few weeks ago, PocketPair confirmed that it has no plans to turn Palworld into a free-to-play title, nor will it turn into a live service game. It is looking into perhaps offering in-game skins or DLC packs.

More recently, PocketPair was the subject of a lawsuit filed last week by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company. claiming that Palworld "infringes multiple patent rights." The announcement did not offer any details about what specific patents the two companies claim the game is violating.

PocketPair quickly posted a brief response to the lawsuit. The statement said that the development team was notified of the legal action made by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company. PocketPair added that it will start "the appropriate legal proceedings and investigations" into the lawsuit's claims.