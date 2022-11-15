Pentiment, Dune: Spice Wars, Somerville, Darktide, and more hit Xbox Game Pass

With November halfway done, Microsoft is back with another Xbox Game Pass announcement to show off what's incoming to the subscription service in the next couple of weeks. It's a heavily packed wave thanks to an Xbox first-party game launch, Obsidian's Pentiment, as well as several popular releases like Somerville, Dune: Spice Wars, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and others.

Here are all the games revealed for the service today, as well as their launch dates on the console, cloud, and PC platforms:

Pentiment (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

From the list, Somerville, Pentiment, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Soccer Story, Gungrave G.O.R.E, and Lapin are all day-one arrivals to Xbox Game Pass for no additional cost.

Meanwhile, Xbox Cloud Gaming users can also play the below games without the use of a controller straight from their mobile devices via their newly added touch controls:

Amnesia: Collection

Ghost Song

Amnesia: Rebirth

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Opus: Echo of Starsong

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Pentiment

DC League of Super Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace

Scorn

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Soma

Football Manager 2023 Console

You Suck at Parking

Fuga: Melodies of Steel

As new games come in, older arrivals depart. Eight games are leaving the service on November 30, which are Archvale, Deeeer Simulator, Final Fantasy XIII-2, Mind Scanners, Mortal Shell, Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, Undungeon, and Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector.

Microsoft should have another announcement for what's incoming in December in a couple of weeks or so. While not seen on today's list itself, Battlefield 2042 is also entering the service via EA Play for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members with the launch of Season 3 soon.