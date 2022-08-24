Obsidian's narrative-adventure 'Pentiment' is out November 15

Obsidian Entertainment is most known for its RPG projects, but earlier this year, the Xbox-owned developer unveiled Pentiment, a narrative-adventure title set in the 16th century. Today, the game received a proper release date, with it hitting Xbox consoles and PC on November 15.

The game follows a historical mystery spanning 25 years involving murders and scandals, and our main protagonist, Andreas Maler, is the only one able to solve the situation using his unrivaled wits and will.

As Obsidian puts it, the title leans heavily on “character development, heavily stylized art, and choice-driven storytelling.”

“From sneaking into the abbey library late at night to look at secret documents, to playing a round of a tavern’s favorite card game to get information from those who are playing, it’s up to you to choose how to use the precious time you’re given to investigate the suspects,” the studio added regarding the gameplay.

Before the launch, gamescom attendees have a chance to play Pentiment on the show floor this week too, with the story slice picking up after the first murder discovery.

Pre-orders for Pentiment are now live across the Microsoft Store (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows) and Steam with a $19.99 price tag. Like other first-party Xbox games, Pentiment will see a day-one Xbox and PC Game Pass arrival as well.