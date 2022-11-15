How to make your mouse cursor larger and easier to find

Hi, I'm Adam, I'm known as Warwagon on the forum. For the past 19 years, I've been operating my own computer repair business. In doing so, I deal with the average computer user on a day-to-day basis.

Every bit of information I provide for people I do so with the lowest common denominator in mind. It's a common misconception that everyone who joins or browses a tech site is a techie. Some people are just looking for guidance. That is why for some, these tech tips may seem a bit too simplistic but they are educational for others.

Have you ever had trouble finding your cursor? Sometimes on a large screen or a computer with multiple monitors, locating your mouse pointer can be a struggle. You may even start shaking your mouse back and forth, so you can find the cursor again.

The best solution to this issue is just to make your mouse pointer bigger, so it's easier to find.

Windows 11

Click Start

Type Mouse

Click Mouse settings

Click Mouse Pointers

Now you can select the type of mouse pointer you want, personally, I like "Inverted" because then your mouse cursor is white when on something black, and black when it's on something white.

Under "Size", drag the bar to the right to make your mouse bigger, or drag it to the left to make it smaller.

Once done, just close the box by hitting the X in the top right.

Windows 10

Click Start

Type Mouse

Click Change the mouse pointer display or speed

Click Pointers



Now you can drop down Schemes and select the mouse pointer you wish to use. Once again, I personally like "Windows inverted (Extra-large)".

Once you choose the mouse cursor you like, click OK

Microsoft offers a free program called "Microsoft PowerToys", which gives your system a little extra functionality. One feature it give you is "Find my mouse".

It should already be enabled by default upon installation but here is how to turn it on and off.

Click start and type in " Powertoys " and press enter.

" and press enter. Click " Mouse Utilities "

" Click the switch next to "Enable Find my mouse" to turn it on or off.

To use it press the CTRL (Control) key twice on your keyboard. A circle will appear showing you the location of your mouse.

The feature is nice but it can also be highly annoying as you may find yourself setting it off a lot by accident.

Happy Computing!

If you learned something today, great! If not, maybe share your own tech tip in the comments below!