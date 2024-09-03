Pixel Thermometer app set to receive body temperature support in Europe

After adding the body temperature support to the Pixel Thermometer app in the US earlier this year, Google is now expanding the feature to Europe. Once the feature goes live, users will be able to see a new "Body temperature" option on the home screen of the Pixel Thermometer app, alongside the existing "Object temperature" option.

During setup, you will have the option to pair your Fitbit and log your temperature. A voice assistant will guide you through the procedure of placing the phone close to your forehead and then moving it to your left or right temple.

The Temperature guide also gives you the option to choose an age range: 3+ years, 3-36 months, or 0-3 months. This can be disabled inside the Settings menu to make the process faster. It also provides you the option to save your measurements to a "Recent results" page, and then later save it to Fitbit.

According to a report, the UI remains unchanged from last year. The feature is rolling out to Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL. To use the feature, users need to have an active SIM or eSIM issued from a carrier based in one of the supported countries.

The list of supported countries includes: Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The app also supports multiple languages, including Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Estonian, Finnish, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Latvian, Lithuanian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish, and Swedish.

While the support article confirms the expansion of the body temperature support to the Pixel Thermometer app in Europe, the feature may not be immediately available on all European devices. You may need to wait for a bit, as it could be a gradual rollout process.

