ASUS ROG Swift 34” OLED ultrawide 1440p curved gaming monitor with KVM drops to lowest price

With so many games in the pipeline and recently released titles like Black Myth: Wukong setting new game records, you might be tempted to invest in a gaming monitor. Ultrawide gaming monitors give you more screen real estate and a great sense of immersiveness compared to a standard monitors.

If this has piqued your interest, then you will be glad to know that the ASUS ROG Swift 34” OLED ultrawide 800R curved gaming monitor (PG34WCDM) has now dropped to its lowest price on Amazon.

The gaming monitor is not just any ultrawide monitor but features a screen resolution of 3440 x 1440 (21:9 aspect ratio), a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, a 240Hz refresh rate OLED display with 0.03ms (GTG) response time, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, a custom heatsink, and more.

The screen also features VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black compliance, 99% DCI-P3 gamut, and Delta E

There is Aura RGB that lets you control the RGB lighting on the back of the monitor. You'll also find GamePlus, which includes different gaming features such as FPS counter, cross-hairs, sniper mode, stopwatch, and more.

An interesting feature is Shadow Boost, which enhances visibility in dark scenes, helping you spot your opponents easily. Connectivity options include DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC), HDMI (v2.1), along with USB-C with 90 W Power Delivery.

If you are interested, then you can purchase this ASUS ROG Swift 34” OLED ultrawide 800R curved gaming monitor from the below link:

ASUS ROG Swift 34” OLED ultrawide 800R curved gaming monitor (PG34WCDM): $1,066 (Amazon US)

