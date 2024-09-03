Snap up this Off To College MacBook Air 15-inch (2024) deal before it expires

If you are off to college this year, you'll definitely need a new laptop that's reliable and can help you submit those assignments a few minutes before the deadline, right? If that sounds like you, then check out the 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch laptop from Amazon now before the limited-time deal ends.

This Amazon Choice MacBook is currently selling on the site for 15% less than usual, at just $1,449, down from $1,699. This version has a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, an M3 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16 GB of Unified Memory, a 512 GB SSD for speedy performance, a backlit keyboard, and Touch ID for better security.

It comes in four different colors including Space Gray, Midnight, Silver, and Starlight. All of these are inoffensive colors and should be great for all readers.

If you think that the price is still too much, then Apple is also selling an 8 GB model of the laptop in the same colors but for $200 less at $1,249. If you're doing a computer science or digital media course then you'll probably be better off with the 16 GB option as you'll use more memory-intensive software, but other students could get by with 8 GB if the workload is mainly editing documents.

This MacBook Air should easily get you through the day thanks to the battery which lasts up to 18 hours after a full charge. After the college day is over, you can take advantage of the immersive sound system with Spatial Audio to watch YouTube or a movie. If you're away from home and need to get in touch with your parents, you can use the 1080p FaceTime HD camera with a three-mic array, to have a good-quality call.

In terms of connectivity, the MacBook Air features a MagSafe charging port so you don't pull the laptop off the desk if you tug the wire, there are two ThunderBolt ports, and there is a headphone jack. The lack of a USB-A port is noticeable. To see how to connect your devices, check out this Apple Support page.

Buy the MacBook Pro 15-inch (2024) with 16 GB RAM for $1,449 - Space Gray, Midnight, Silver, and Starlight

Buy the MacBook Pro 15-inch (2024) with 8 GB RAM for $1,249 - Space Gray, Midnight, Silver, and Starlight

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.