After ten months of wait, Google finally starts rolling out Zoom Enhance for Pixel 8 Pro

During the launch of the Pixel 8 Pro, Google announced that they are working on a new feature for the phone called Zoom Enhance. This feature allows Pixel 8 Pro users to add extra sharpness and details to the image using generative AI, enabling them to zoom in a bit extra without compromising on image quality.

However, since then, there has been no sign of the update coming to the Pixel 8 Pro. Thankfully, after ten months, the wait is finally over, as Google has officially announced that the Zoom Enhance feature is arriving for the Pixel 8 Pro.

Not only the Pixel 8 Pro but also the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold are getting the AI Zoom Enhance feature. In an official blog post explaining the nine best features of the Pixel 9 cameras, Google announced Zoom Enhance is "rolling out to the Pixel 8 Pro starting today."

Zoom Enhance lets you go closer to the photos that you have already taken. So, if you have a picture in your Gallery from a past vacation, you can try the feature on it. We also have a little preview of how the Zoom Enhance feature would work on a Pixel device.

Tipster MilesAboveTech on X revealed that the feature is accessible from the Google Photos app inside the Tools menu. While the feature appears to work well, it raises the question of why Google didn't bring Zoom Enhance to the regular Pixel 8 and Pixel 9, as it doesn't seem to depend on the telephoto sensor.

Zoom enhance is coming to the Pixel 9 series and later on the 8 series this year! pic.twitter.com/ZpkTO12dGP — MilesAboveTech (@milesabovetech) August 13, 2024

If you own a Pixel 8 Pro, look out for this update, which seems to be a server-side push. Also, ensure that you are running the latest version of Google Photos.