Denon Dolby Atmos soundbar with wireless subwoofer is lowest priced on Black Friday 2024

Black Friday 2024 sales hit early with Nakamichi being one of the first to officially announce it with its Dragon 11.4.6, Shockwafe 9.2.4, and Shockwafe 7.2.4 and 7.1.4 soundbar systems, and more recently, companies like JBL and Polk Audio followed suit with their own discounts on BAR series and MagniFi series. If you are after AVRs, you can check out Denon's S760H and S970H AVRs here. Plus there are standalone subwoofer deals as well.

Aside from its AVRs, Denon is also offering its Home Sound Bar 550 alongside a wireless subwoofer at its cheapest-ever price. The two together is priced at $799 making it an excellent deal worthy of Black Friday sales.

The system supports Dolby Atmos and DTS: X, both of which are known to deliver an immersive experience. There is also no hassle for cable management as these can be connected wirelessly, thanks to Denon's HEOS technology.

Given the feature-set of the product, if you are an avid music listener, you are likely to be a bit disappointed, though someone looking for a decent home theatre experience should enjoy this.

The back panels showing the connectivity of the soundbar (top image) and the woofer (bottom image) are given below:

Get the Denon soundbar with subwoofer at the link below: