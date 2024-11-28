8BitDo unveils original Xbox-themed Retro Mechanical keyboard and mouse

8BitDo has been slowly expanding its lineup of Retro Mechanical Keyboard variants since its inception in 2023. Following the Famicom and Nintendo Entertainment System-inspired colorways launch later, it even went for the classic Commodore 64 and IBM PC styles this year. Now, it's back with another release inspired by an iconic console: the original 2001 Xbox. And this time, there's a mouse involved in this official Microsoft collaboration, too.

The 8BitDo Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard - Xbox Edition has the classic transparent green plastic just like the original console. It touts Kailh Jellyfish X switches, a hot-swappable PCB, double-layered ABS keycaps with a matte UV coating, programmable buttons, and fully customizable RPG backlights.

It's compatible with Windows and Android devices, and the package even comes with one set of large and programmable Dual Super Buttons. Separate controls for volume, an Xbox button for opening the Game Bar, a 2.4G adapter, and a 2000mAh battery are included too. 8BitDo says the battery can last for 200 hours on a single charge.

Next, the 8BitDo Retro R8 Mouse - Xbox Edition comes with the same unique transparent green color for its top shell. It has a PAW 3395 Sensor, Kailh Sword GM X Switches, and programmable red and green side buttons. The polling rate and DPI can be adjusted via the company's Ultimate Software app as well.

It can be connected to devices via Bluetooth, wireless 2.4 GHz, or with a wire. The package also includes a charging dock with the same color scheme.

The 8BitDo Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard and Retro R8 Mouse Xbox Editions are out on January 16, 2025, with pre-orders available now for $119.99 and $59.99, respectively.