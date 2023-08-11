PlayStation 5 Slim's first look may have been revealed in a new leak

Neowin · with 2 comments

Sony PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 is ever popular among gamers, offering fast load times and an innovative new controller. But the console’s large size might make it difficult to find a place to put it. Sony may be solving this problem with a mid-generation refresh called the PlayStation 5 Slim. And a new leak may have revealed the first look of the alleged gaming console.

An image that made its way to the A9VG forums and was posted by Andrew Marmo on X (formerly Twitter) gives us a sneak peek at what could be the new PlayStation Slim 5 design. While it looks like Sony is sticking pretty close to the current look, there are a few changes that stand out right away. For one, there are two black slits on each side of the case.

It’s hard to tell from the image if there are any changes in the dimensions as well. However, Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson claimed on X the PlayStation 5 Slim will only have “slightly different dimensions”.

PlayStation 5 Slim could be launched later this year, as revealed by a leaked Microsoft document. In the paper, Microsoft flat-out mentions that Sony is gearing up to release a slimmed-down version of the PlayStation 5 in 2023. The document spills the pricing beans too – this sleeker version is slated to have a price tag of just $399.

The only choices available right now are the $399 PS5 Digital Edition, which comes without a disc drive, and then there's the $499 PS5 that packs in a built-in drive.

Sony has not yet confirmed any details about the upcoming PlayStation 5 refresh. While the new leak shows what the new console might look like, it's only fair to take the details with a grain of salt.

(Via Wccftech)

Report a problem with article
ebook offer
Next Article

ChatGPT is Trending - free eGuide Download

Header image
Previous Article

Id Publishes Quake II 2023 Source Code on Github

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

2 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement