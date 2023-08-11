PlayStation 5 Slim's first look may have been revealed in a new leak

The PlayStation 5 is ever popular among gamers, offering fast load times and an innovative new controller. But the console’s large size might make it difficult to find a place to put it. Sony may be solving this problem with a mid-generation refresh called the PlayStation 5 Slim. And a new leak may have revealed the first look of the alleged gaming console.

An image that made its way to the A9VG forums and was posted by Andrew Marmo on X (formerly Twitter) gives us a sneak peek at what could be the new PlayStation Slim 5 design. While it looks like Sony is sticking pretty close to the current look, there are a few changes that stand out right away. For one, there are two black slits on each side of the case.

Here's the first look at the PlayStation 5 (CFI-2016) "Slim" pic.twitter.com/234PcjEVgc — Andrew Marmo (@the_marmolade) August 11, 2023

It’s hard to tell from the image if there are any changes in the dimensions as well. However, Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson claimed on X the PlayStation 5 Slim will only have “slightly different dimensions”.

PlayStation 5 Slim could be launched later this year, as revealed by a leaked Microsoft document. In the paper, Microsoft flat-out mentions that Sony is gearing up to release a slimmed-down version of the PlayStation 5 in 2023. The document spills the pricing beans too – this sleeker version is slated to have a price tag of just $399.

The only choices available right now are the $399 PS5 Digital Edition, which comes without a disc drive, and then there's the $499 PS5 that packs in a built-in drive.

Sony has not yet confirmed any details about the upcoming PlayStation 5 refresh. While the new leak shows what the new console might look like, it's only fair to take the details with a grain of salt.

(Via Wccftech)