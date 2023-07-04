Leaked Microsoft document claims PS5 Slim is coming this year for $399

A leaked Microsoft document has provided insight into Sony's plans for the PlayStation 5 lineup. The document, part of Microsoft's legal argument in its ongoing battle with the FTC, sheds light on the PlayStation 5 Slim and a handheld device expected to be released by Sony later this year.

According to the paper, Microsoft explicitly states that Sony is preparing to launch a PlayStation 5 Slim edition in 2023. Most importantly, the document reveals the pricing for this slim version, which is set at a reduced retail price of $399.

Currently, the only choices available are the $399 PS5 Digital Edition, which lacks a disk drive, or the $499 PS5 with a built-in drive. This pricing strategy places the PlayStation 5 Slim in the same price bracket as the current digital edition of the PS5, creating an interesting dilemma for consumers.

Microsoft's leaked document also suggests that Sony is expected to launch a handheld version of the PlayStation 5 later this year. However, the information in the document regarding the handheld device is not entirely accurate. Sony made a hardware announcement during its PlayStation Showcase event.

The device, which is called "Project Q" during the Showcase, will have an eight-inch HD screen and all of the buttons of the company's DualSense PS5 controller. Rather than a standalone handheld console, Sony's plan is for a device that can stream PS5 games over Wi-Fi from a connected PS5 console.

Microsoft's leaked document does not cite specific third-party sources for the timing and pricing of the PlayStation 5 Slim. However, this leak has fueled speculation about Sony's sales strategy for the remainder of the year. Neowin reported earlier that PlayStation 5 sales hit a record 7.1 million units in 2022 Q3, crossing 20 million units sold to date.

Source: Microsoft court document via The Verge