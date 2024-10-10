Files gets bulk file renaming support, improved dialogs, and more

Files, a third-party file manager for Windows 10 and 11, received a new update. Version 3.7.11 is not a major release with many new features (it builds on version 3.7, which was released in early September), but it still packs some welcome changes, such as the ability to rename multiple files at once, improvements for certain dialog windows, and bug fixes.

The most notable change in Files 3.7.11 is the bulk file renaming. You can select a range of files to rename and press F2 or click the Rename button on the toolbar. Next, Files will prompt you to enter the new name and then number all the selected files accordingly. This applies not only to files but also to folders.

Another improvement in Files 3.7.11 is a slightly reworked "Create new item" dialog window, which now displays the type of item being created instead of a generic "Enter an item name" message. Finally, the About page now has the option to copy the User ID. This should help developers debug the app and find crash reports.

Here is the rest of the changelog:

Reduced minimum window dimensions.

Enabled support for typing custom icon path in the properties window.

Added Files icon to the process in Windows.

Fixed window placement.

Fixed an issue where sorting preferences weren’t saved when changed in the Columns Layout.

Fixed NullReferenceException in BaseTransferItemAction.ExecuteTransferAsync.

Fixed an issue when dragging & dropping items in the sidebar.

Fixed an issue where the Start Menu tile didn’t specify the branch.

Fixed an issue with navigating photos on Windows 10.

The update is now available for customers who side-load Files using the installer from the official website, and it will soon land in the Microsoft Store for everyone else. The app is free if downloaded from its website, but you can also purchase it in the Microsoft Store to support development.