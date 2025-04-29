Latest Nothing Phone (3a) update improves 4K support, brings Privacy Space

Nothing has released a new software update for the recently launched Phone (3a) series. The latest update brings upgraded video recording capabilities to the devices. You can now record videos in 4K 30 FPS using the telescope/periscope on the Phone (3a) series.

When you zoom while recording in 4K, the Phone (3a) automatically switches to the telephoto lens. Meanwhile, the Phone (3a) Pro switches to the periscope lens when you zoom in to 3x.

The company detailed the new changes in a series of social media posts and a community blog. Nothing's fresh camera upgrades also include better selfies with improved skin detail and color balance, clearer night shots under streetlights, brighter telephoto low-light performance, filters on 50MP images, and reduced flicker in slow motion and zoom footage.

Its audio companion app has a version update. Nothing X 3.0 comes with a fresh user interface, which is more immersive and fluid. In addition to bug fixes and visual polish, the app supports Nothing's newly launched CMF earbuds lineup: Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Pro.

Improvements to the Essential Space feature include faster AI responses and detailed reminders that make it easy to edit the time and content of your reminders. Another highlight of the new update is the Privacy Space feature, which debuted with Android 15.

You can swipe right in the app drawer to open a separate area where you can keep sensitive apps away from other people, protected by an extra layer of authentication. Nothing said that you can assign separate passwords for the Privacy Space and App Locker.

A new Hotspot Manager lets you see who's connected to your phone's internet and manage those devices. Other than that, the Nothing OS update includes general stability improvements and the April Android security patch for the Phone (3a) series.

You can go to Settings > System > System updates to download and install the update. The update is expected to reach most users in the next few days. Nothing said it chooses not to update all the users simultaneously, as it looks for potential issues that might arrive uninvited.

In recent news, Nothing launched a new budget-focused smartphone called the CMF Phone 2 Pro. It's CEO, Carl Pei, confirmed that the upcoming Nothing flagship, Phone (3), will launch sometime in the third quarter of 2025 and will arrive in the US.