PowerToys may soon let you change Windows settings on schedule

PowerToys might soon get a new powerful utility for automating Windows settings. Since the project is open-source, every developer is welcome to suggest new modules and improvements, and Joseph Finney (@thejoefin) has one.

Called "Settings Scheduler," the module offers a simple way to schedule Windows settings changes based on a timer or a custom schedule. For example, you can set it to toggle between dark and light modes (apparently, no AI can help Microsoft make theme switching a native feature), turn off Wi-Fi for the rest of the day, mute volume in the morning, etc.

Technically speaking, Windows has no shortage of similar tools. Power Automate and Task Scheduler, native Windows components, can do such stuff, but mastering them can be quite a challenge, especially for inexperienced customers. Therefore, Joe Finney wants to simplify the process and offer a more user-friendly tool.

The developer suggests implementing more advanced triggers and scenarios for Settings Scheduler, such as making it capable of detecting specific Wi-Fi networks, locations, and other parameters and adjusting settings to work, home, or other environments.

For now, PowerToys Settings Scheduler is an idea, so do not expect it to arrive in the next PowerToys update. The developer needs to communicate everything with other developers to implement the new module.

Although we do not know when the Setting Scheduler will be coming (if ever), customers will still get new stuff in the upcoming updates. The next PowerToys release will include several new utilities. One is a New+ menu, which will let you create templates for various files you often make. Another is an Action Menu for quick access to multiple tasks, such as generating checksums, moving files, creating folders with selected objects, and more. In addition, a part of the Sysinternals suite is coming to PowerToys. Microsoft confirmed that ZoomIt will arrive in one of the future PowerToys updates.