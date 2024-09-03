PowerToys is getting two new utilities in future updates

Microsoft has just released a big new update for PowerToys. Version 0.84 is now available for all users with a new module that lets you open and arrange multiple apps with a single click. Called "Workspaces," the feature promises to boost productivity and save time and clicks on repetitive app launches.

With 0.84 out for everyone, all eyes are now on the next releases. Future updates for everyone's favorite set of Windows 10 and 11 utilities are expected to bring several important changes, such as the ability to select the language (PowerToy currently defaults to your Windows display language) and two new modules.

While the language selection in PowerToys is unlikely to be the most exciting change, way more users will be glad to get two brand-new utilities: File Actions Menu and New+. We covered both modules this year, and they are finally coming soon to PowerToys.

File Actions Menu will let you add new context menu entries for selected objects, such as generating checksums, copying or moving files, creating a new folder with the highlighted items, copying images to the clipboard, and more. The first pull requests (PowerToys is an open-source app, so everyone is welcome to contribute) were spotted in February this year, and the module is finally getting close to its public debut.

The second upcoming "toy" is "New+." Its goal is to improve Windows 11's frankly lackluster menus (even though they are getting better in Windows 11 version 24H2). The idea is to let users set up customized templates for creating files and folders using a "New+" item in the context menu with quick access to their templates, such as "Folder for documents," "New job application," "Windows batch project for file processing," "Daily to-do list," and more.

Although there is no information on when the next PowerToys update lands, the app receives big updates quite regularly, so it should not take too long. Meanwhile, you can learn more about PowerToys 0.84 here.