Out-of-warranty battery replacements for iPhone 16 Pro models will cost you more in the US

Apple has hiked the price of battery replacements for out-of-warranty iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max models. Battery replacements under AppleCare+ will remain free, provided that the batteries are less than 80% of their capacity.

According to Apple’s iPhone Repair & Service page, a battery replacement on the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will now cost $119 in the US, up by $20 from the previous replacement fee of $99 for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models.

Battery replacements for the standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus have still been kept at $99. The fee will vary at third-party Apple Authorized Service Providers. Apple mentions that all four of the iPhone 16 models pack a larger battery and come with a new internal design for improved heat dissipation.

Before launch, it was rumored that Apple had used metal casting instead of traditional foil inside the iPhone 16 series batteries. Comparitively, most phones come with a battery wrapped in black foil, which does nothing for heat dissipation. It seems like the new metal casting inside the battery is only on the Pro models of the iPhone 16 lineup, resulting in a price hike in battery replacement.

Previously, with the launch of the iPhone 14 series, Apple increased the battery replacement fee from $69 to $99 and then increased the prices again from $69 to $89 on older models. So, here is the price list for the out-of-warranty battery replacement for all iPhone models:

iPhone 16 Pro: $119

iPhone 16: $99

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro: $99

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro: $99

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro: $89

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro: $89

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro: $89

iPhone X, XS, and XR: $89

iPhone SE, iPhone 8, and older: $69

The iPhone 16 series is up for pre-order now. Interestingly, the Pro models aren't doing well in terms of pre-order numbers, but the standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are registering more sales.

If you are not buying the new iPhone 16 series, you can get its official high-quality wallpapers from here.

Source: MacRumors