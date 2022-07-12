Prime Day GPU Sales 2022: Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti, RTX 3080 Ti up to $300 off, and more

Earlier today, we covered all the AMD Radeon GPU variants that are on deals on the occasion of Prime Day 2022. In this new article, we are looking at Nvidia GPUs that are on discounts. Unlike on the AMD side, there don't appear to be as many a great deals on the Green side, as Nvidia GPUs seem to be holding a more steady price for a while. However, there are still some excellent choices to consider that are given below.

We start off with the measly GT 730 and go all the way up to the mighty RTX 3090 Ti. You can also look at AMD deals article side by side too to consider which is the better buy for you. Typically, Nvidia RTX 3000 series GPUs are better at ray-tracing than their AMD RX 6000 series counterparts. However, do keep in mind that ray tracing in games is still a niche and a very premium feature.

Also note that the MSRPs for the RTX 3000 series GPUs up to the RTX 3080 10 GB are rather inaccurate and non-representative of the market conditions, as Nvidia set the MSRPs far too aggressively when it launched these GPUs. It is highly unlikely that any of Nvidia's 3000 series Ampere GPUs reach the MSRP levels sometime in the near future.

Some of these deals end tomorrow and are exclusive, with free delivery for Prime members. If you do not have an Amazon Prime account, you can get a 30-day free trial to take advantage of the Prime Day deals taking place between July 12 & 13. But keep in that several of the deals here aren't Prime Day deals and hence may last a bit longer.

