Amazon Prime Day 2024 is officially live; check out the list of exclusive Prime member deals

The big day that many of you have been waiting for has now arrived. Amazon Prime Day 2024 has officially started and will run through July 17 at 11:59 pm Pacific time (2:49 am July 18 Eastern time). As we have discussed, there are already plenty of exclusive deals for Prime members. You can sign up for the service now and use it for 30 days for free.
Here's just some of the Prime exclusive deals you can get right now and we will update this post with more deals as we learn about them:
- Amazon Echo Spot smart speaker (2024) for $44.99 ($35 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker for $17.99 ($22 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for $24.99 ($25 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 smart display for $84.99 ($65 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99 ($25 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $34.99 ($25 off MSRP)
- Ring Video Doorbell for $49.99 ($50 off MSRP)
- Blink Outdoor 4 smart security camera five-camera system for $159.99 ($240 off MSRP)
-
Amazon eero Max 7 Wi-Fi 7 mesh router for $449.99 ($150 off MSRP)
-
Amazon Kindle Scribe eReader with 16GB of storage for $234.99 ($105 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire TV 7 Tablet for $49.99 ($30 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire TV Omni 55-inch smart television for $349.99 ($200 off MSRP)
- Insignia 70-inch Fire TV smart television for $349.99 ($120 off MSRP)
- Amazon Kindle Unlimited subscription for three months for free (normally $11.999 a month)
- Amazon Music Unlimited for five months for free (normally $9.99 a month for Prime members and $10.99 a month for non-Prime members)
- Audible Premium Plus subscription free for three months (Normally $14.99 a month)
- Claim lots of free PC games including Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Stay tuned as we will post more Amazon Prime Day deals over the next two days.
