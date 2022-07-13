Deal Alert: Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti GPUs are currently available at a discount of up to $600

Earlier today, we covered multiple GPU offers from AMD as well as Amazon Prime Day sales. If you are not satisfied by those or are looking for better GPU deals then we have another one, this time Nvidia's top-end RTX 3090 Ti GPU.

Currently, Micro Center is selling EVGA RTX 3090 Ti at a discount of $650, bringing the price down to $1,499, from $2,149. Not only that, you can also pick up the Asus TUF 3090 Ti GPU from Micro Center for $1,499 which will net you a cool $450 discount and you are looking for Founders Edition card, then you can head to Best Buy and snag RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition for $1,599.

In case you don't remember, RTX 3090 Ti currently sits at the top of Nvidia's GPU line-up. The graphics card comes with 10,752 CUDA Cores with Founders Edition having a base clock speed of 1.67GHz and a boost clock of 1.86GHz. The GPU also features 24GB GDDR6X memory and has support for 2nd Gen Ray Tracing. Furthermore, it also has 84 RT cores and has a 450W TDP rating.

In terms of performance, RTX 3090 Ti offers a 9% boost over RTX 3090 and is 64% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti. Apart from gaming, the RTX 3090 Ti also offers anywhere between 42%-102% more performance than the RTX 2080 Ti in content driven workloads.

It is worth noting that Nvidia is currently selling the Founders Edition at MSRP of $1,999 on its website so the deals on other websites could be temporary. That said, there is also a chance that the retailers are clearing stocks for the rumored RTX 4000 series GPUs. Not only that, but the current crytocurrency meltdown has killed the mining profits, reducing the demand for GPUs in the market.