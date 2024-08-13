Proton launches new Proton Duo plan for couples with access to email, VPN, storage, and more

The encrypted data storage and email company Proton continues to expand its services and features on a fairly regular basis. Today, the company announced a new plan specifically made for couples, Proton Duo, that offers the same features as normal Proton plans but with savings compared to purchasing two of those plans.

In a blog post, Proton stated that the new Proton Duo plan offers 1TB of encrypted crowd storage for the two people under the plan. But that's not all. Proton added.

You both get to enjoy your own encrypted email address, calendar, secure storage for files, photos, and passwords, and a VPN to browse securely. With Proton Duo, you will have the peace of mind that comes with knowing your digital lives are truly private.

Normally, the price of the Proton Duo plan is $19.99 a month. That's compared to a $12.99 a month cost for an individual Proton Unlimited Plan. However, for a limited time, users can get a year of Proton Duo for $14.99 a month or $178.88 a year, which is a $60 savings compared to a year of two individual Proton Unlimited plans. Also, if users sign up for this special discount, it will stick around forever, or at least as long as you keep the Proton Duo plan.

Over the past few months, Proton has been adding new features and services for its users. That includes the launch of Proton Docs, an encrypted way to edit and collaborate on documents as a rival to Microsoft 365, Google Docs, and others.

The company also recently launched its Proton Pass password manager for both macOS and Linux operating systems. In its most recent update last week, it added support for Microsoft's Windows Hello biometric authentication to Proton Pass for users of Windows 10 and 11 PCs.