Proton launches Proton Pass on macOS and Linux

Today, Proton announced that Proton Pass, its privacy-focused password manager, is expanding to more platforms. In addition to Windows, Android, and iOS, Proton Pass is now available on macOS and Linux, giving customers a true cross-platform experience.

Proton's native password manager app for macOS, Linux, Windows, Android, and iOS features end-to-end encryption and offline support for all your stored data. Additional capabilities include secure password sharing, password monitoring, hide-my-email capabilities for protection against spam and phishing, and the recently announced passkey support.

The macOS version of the Proton Pass app also has a new Safari extension with cross-device sync support.

Proton Pass subscribers will also benefit from the Argon2 hashing algorithm, which is included in the offline mode. It protects your passwords and sensitive data from unauthorized access without an active internet connection.

This approach ensures the highest level of security and data integrity. Users can securely access their stored information while offline, ensuring their data is always within reach. Additionally, we guarantee that any updates are synchronized and managed with the utmost security standards once connected. This dual-layered strategy ensures both convenience and top-notch security for our users' data. Argon2, distinguished for its defense against brute-force attacks, underscores our unwavering commitment to safeguarding user privacy with the most robust security measures available today.

It is worth noting that TouchID for Mac and Linux authentication API support will arrive in an upcoming update in a few weeks. For now, these capabilities are not supported.

Proton Pass is available for free on an unlimited number of devices. You can upgrade to Proton Pass Plus to get additional features, such as hide-my-email, two-factor authentication, password monitoring, and more. For now, you can get the first year of Proton Pass Plus for $23.88 and save $10. You can learn more about Proton Pass here.