Proton Pass gets Windows Hello support for biometric authentication

Today, Proton launched a new update for its cross-platform password manager, Proton Pass. The latest version brings several new features to the service, including biometric authentication on Windows and macOS. The latter means that Windows users can now use Windows Hello (PIN, facial recognition, or fingerprint) to open Proton Pass without entering their passwords.

As part of this launch, we’re also introducing biometric authentication to our desktop apps for those with paid plans. This is another highly requested feature that makes your Proton Pass experience more convenient and secure.

Biometric authentication is available in the latest version of Proton Pass on Windows, macOS, and Linux (version 1.22), Android (1.24.1), iOS (1.12.2), and browser extensions (1.12.2). In addition, you need a premium subscription to access this feature. Customers on the free tier can only secure their vaults with regular passwords.

In addition to biometric authentication on desktop systems, Proton Pass now features "identities," a special privacy feature that helps you create custom sets of personal information for various purposes. Supported data includes names, emails, phone numbers, birth dates, gender, addresses, social security numbers, websites, social media profiles, and more. Premium users can also create custom fields for their identities to include even more data.

Identities makes it easier for you to organize and secure your personal information across platforms. The feature is available to the entire Proton Pass community, and it’s being gradually rolled out as of today. It’ll be available on every major platform.

Different identities in Proton Pass can help you fill various forms much faster, and you can have separate sets of information for work, entertainment, shopping, and more. You can learn more information about Proton Pass identities and biometric authentication in a blog post on the official Proton website.

Proton Pass is available for everyone for free, although some features require a premium subscription.