Give your Xbox plenty of extra storage with this massive deal on Storage Expansion Cards

If your Xbox Series X or Series S console is running out of space, which is a very plausible scenario, considering how much space modern games require, purchasing an Xbox Storage Expansion Card is the best way to fix that problem. These cards are not as cheap as typical SSDs for your regular PC, but right now, the 2TB variant from Seagate is available with a massive 44% discount.

While it is true that Xbox Series X|S consoles support USB-based SSDs and hard drives, you can only run backward-compatible games from Xbox One and Xbox 360. Modern titles that are made for current-gen consoles require fast SSDs to work with Velocity architecture, which means you can play them either from the built-in storage or an expansion card.

Xbox Storage Expansion cards are great because they are very easy to install (it is like a USB thumb drive, just a little wider). They do not require taking apart your console, fiddling with screws, applying heatsinks, or anything. Just stick it into the back port, and you are good to go.

Despite their portability and ease of use, Storage Expansion cards support all the features of built-in storage, including its performance. That means you can play modern games from such cards without sacrificing features like Quick Resume. Also, there will be no performance dips due to slower data transfer.

If the 2TB variant is too expensive or you do not need that much space, check out the 1TB configuration, which is also currently on sale for $129.99.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.