Atomfall will launch in March 2025 but you can now preorder a survival pack without the game

In June, developer Rebellion first announced Atomfall as part of Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase. The single-player RPG, which is set in an alternate timeline when an atomic event happened in the 1950s in the UK, now has a 2025 release timeframe.

Today, Rebellion narrowed the release date time frame to sometime in March 2025. We also got a new trailer showing off gameplay, which definitely makes it look a lot like Bethesda's Fallout titles.

What's more interesting is that Rebellion is taking preorders for what it calls the Atomfall Survival Pack. It's a bunch of real-world items based on the game, along with a code for some DLC in-game content. However, it doesn't actually offer the game itself, either as a physical item or with a digital code.

Here's what is included:

Diorama – a 20cm diorama of the classic British red phone box

Postcards – A perfect way to treasure your idyllic visit to the village of Wyndham with its rolling green hills and friendly locals.

Tin Box Cache Replica – Store your survival necessities in this replica cache measuring 20 x 14 x 7cm

The Old Bridge Beer Mat – A local favourite

BARD Pin badge – An essential for any member of the British Atomic Research Department

Poster – Help keep your community safe and educate your neighbours on the dangers of playing with robots

British flag Rosette – Carry on and show your national pride

3 x Skill patches – Display your newly learnt skills

Exclusive DLC – Cosmetic metal detector skin (will be emailed to customers email address provided at purchases and sent to customer in March 2025)

The price of the Atomfall Survival Pack is $113.99. Preorders will be taken until October 11, and it will ship in March 2025. The game itself will be released for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and it will also be a Day One release for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.