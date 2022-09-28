Reports of batteries swelling inside older Samsung phones continue to balloon

Samsung isn't exactly new to battery problems in its phones. Our readers may have not-so-fond memories of the fiery Galaxy Note7 which ended up getting recalled and was eventually discontinued following reports of the phone's battery spontaneously catching fire and exploding. Now, it seems that the company may be dealing with another battery issue, though not quite as serious as the Note7 fiasco.

Multiple reviewers and YouTubers are reporting that the batteries inside their older Samsung phones have started to swell. Although this wasn't an uncommon occurrence a few years ago, OEMs have refined the technology in recent times so that this no longer happens. However, it seems like Samsung devices are still plagued by this issue.

YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss - whose real name is Arun Maini - has recently published a video showing that the batteries inside his Samsung Galaxy S6 from 2015 and the Galaxy S10 from 2019 have started to swell up. Interestingly, other devices stored in similar conditions have not shown this deterioration, which has led Maini to believe that this is a Samsung-specific issue. You can view the video below:

Interestingly, when Maini reported this problem before, Samsung reached out to him to collect his devices for further investigation. However, it's been two months since this happened and Samsung has remained quiet on the topic.

Neowin's co-founder Steven Parker has highlighted this issue with two older phones, namely the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note9, both of which were powered on and in use when the swelling occurred. It is evident that the problem isn't restricted to specific phones and isn't as niche as you would think.

Another YouTuber Matt Ansini confirmed Maini's findings too, saying that all of his Samsung phones prior to the Galaxy S20 have had their batteries swollen. Reputable reviewer Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) echoed the findings on his Twitter account as well:

I’ve had several Samsung phone batteries swell up years after I stopped using them. Never any other brand. https://t.co/mhbAAkp9UA — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 27, 2022

Samsung is yet to offer an official statement on the matter, but we will let you know if there's an update.

