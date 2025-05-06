Rockstar releases Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 out of nowhere

It was only a few days ago that Rockstar delivered the unfortunate news to fans that the next Grand Theft Auto is being delayed by over a year. However, at the end of that announcement, it said more information will follow shortly. It seems the studio was talking about the highly anticipated second trailer for the action game. Catch it below.

Simply dubbed 'Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2,' matching the original trailer's naming sequence, the trailer has a much more personal look at the two protagonists that players will be taking control of. There's plenty of action, and the lives of Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos are in focus in the gameplay footage, taking place all around Vice City.

According to the studio, the trailer's footage had been captured on a PlayStation 5. Here's the YouTube video's description straight from Rockstar:

Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.

Despite the publisher Take-Two repeatedly confirming that Grand Theft Auto VI would not be delayed, the game was pushed all the way back to 2026 by Rockstar last week. It said that the extra time is needed to exceed fan expectations for the behemoth project.

The delay did attach a firm release date to the project though. Grand Theft Auto VI is now releasing across Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on May 26, 2026. It doesn't look like a PC release announcement is coming anytime soon.