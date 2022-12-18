Sable is free to claim on the Epic Games Store today

It is now the fourth day of giveaways on the Epic Games Store, and to replace Costume Quest from yesterday has landed a copy of Sable. Long-time freebie claimers will be happy to know that unlike the offers from the last few days of the promotion, this one is not a repeat.

Developed by Shedworks and released only last year, Sable is an open-world exploration experience. There is no combat or a linear storyline to follow, instead the title offers a vast land with sand dunes and ruins to explore following a traditional rite of passage of a nomadic clan.

Here's how the studio describes the game:

Embark on a unique and unforgettable journey and guide Sable through her Gliding; a rite of passage that will take her across vast deserts and mesmerizing landscapes, capped by the remains of spaceships and ancient wonders.

The title usually comes in at $24.99 when it is not on sale. The Epic Games Store is offering Sable for free for the next 24 hours, letting you claim it to your library as a permanent addition. Epic will be revealing the next mystery freebie tomorrow, December 19, at 8 a.m. PT. The store's holiday sale is currently active too, alongside a new coupon offer.