Weekend PC Game Deals: Encore bundles, unlimited coupons, and more

With the end of the year fast approaching, Humble is bringing back the biggest of its games bundles for reruns. With limited quantities and only a few days on the counter for each bundle remaining, you will want to grab any collections you're interested in as quickly as possible.



Right now, bundles like Sid Meier's Ultimate Collection filled with Civilization games, a bundle with a whole lot of LEGO titles that are based on movies, a 2K Megahits collection, and more are active, with even more slated to return.

Aside from the encores, previous weeks' standard VR, Company of Heroes, and tactics-focused games bundles are still ongoing as well, and these have a lot more time left on their expiration counters too.

Just like in previous years, the Epic Games Store is shifting its giveaways into high gear to celebrate the coming of the new year, and that means daily freebies to grab.

What's available right now is a copy of Horizon Chase Zero, an arcade racer inspired by 16-bit retro racers. 12 cups to race for, 109 tracks, four-player local co-op, leaderboards, and more are touted as features in this indie title too.

Horizon Chase Turbo will remain a freebie until 8 a.m. PT today, which is when Epic will bring out the next mystery giveaway. Judging by the hint being displayed, it could be a Costume Quest entry.

Free Events

If you were hoping for high profile free event appearances from major publishers this weekend on Steam, then you're in for a treat.

Activision is offering a portion of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's multiplayer for free until December 19, giving you access to a handful of maps and modes. Meanwhile, EA has begun a free event for FIFA 23, with both solo and online options unlocked.

Continuing major publisher showings, Ubisoft is also here with Assassin's Creed Valhalla, with the massive RPG being playable through the weekend. Also up here is Amazon Games, as its MMORPG New World is having a free event offer of its own.

Big Deals

Epic Games Store brought the big guns this week with the start of its holiday sale, with major discounts for its wares as well as another unending coupon offer.

Any game priced above $14.99 from the store, discounted or not, is given an extra 25% off with the use of this coupon. For example, the 40% discounted God of War goes down from $29.99 to $22.49 at checkout. With that out of the way, find our latest highlights list below:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store didn't miss a beat kicking off its own winter sale, and like it's other big promotions, a giveaway is attached too. You can grab a DRM-free copy of King of Seas this weekend from the store's front page. Here are a few highlights from the thousands of games on sale:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals may vary depending on the region you're in.

And that's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals everyone, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to break the bank adding new games to your ever-growing backlogs. Of course, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting if you comb through the interwebs hard enough, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

Neowin may earn a small commission from qualifying purchases