The RedMagic 10 Pro has a 7,050mAh battery inside

RedMagic is all set to introduce its gaming smartphone, the RedMagic 10 Pro, on November 13 in China. Ahead of its debut, the official Weibo (Chinese Twitter) handle of the company has revealed that the RedMagic 10 Pro will feature a massive 7,050mAh battery.

The best part about the RedMagic 10 Pro is that it won't be thick; it retains the 8.9mm thickness as its predecessor, the RedMagic 9 Pro. What makes the upcoming RedMagic 10 Pro different is that the RedMagic 9 Pro was juiced by a 6,500mAh battery, and the RedMagic 10 Pro offers a 550mAh increase, achieving this upgrade without adding bulk.

Under the hood, the phone will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is expected to improve﻿ the gaming experience. RedMagic refers to this new battery as the "Bull Demon King," and the company mentioned three technologies that it used for it: ETT tunnel technology, next-generation silicon-carbon negative electrode battery tech, and Magic Cube AI power management.

The phone will have very thin bezels and a very high screen-to-body ratio with a display 144Hz refresh rate. There won't be any notch to house the selfie camera. Instead, the company has opted for an under-display camera. The design resembles many aspects of the RedMagic 9 Pro. The front and back of the phone will be flat, with a flat frame all around. Shoulder triggers are also a part of the package, similar to earlier models.

There will be a triple-camera setup on the back of the device. The RedMagic 10 Pro will be offered in four color options. Reports suggest that there will also be a Pro+ and Ultra variant of the device, but they are yet to be confirmed by the company. As far as global release is concerned, the date is currently unknown.