Samsung bundling Xbox Controller, 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate for free with some TVs

Microsoft and Samsung are bringing a treat for their users through a collaboration as a few Samsung TVs are getting access to a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Controllers free of cost.

The promotion is for South Korea at the moment where users purchasing the KQ43QNB90, KQ50QNB90, and KQ85QNB90 – sold at Samsung Digital Plaza – can avail the opportunity. Not only will the users receive a wireless Xbox Controller, but they also get a free 3-month period of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. However, the color of the Controller will be random, and the 3-month period only applies to new Game Pass subscribers, and not existing ones.

The promotion will last for a month starting today and be available on select Samsung Neo QLED TVs. It is also important to note that these TVs also consist of a Gaming Hub, so users need not invest in gaming PCs or consoles, although cloud gaming services like Nvidia GeForce Now and Microsoft Game Pass Ultimate are required. The Gaming Hub also features platforms like Twitch, Spotify, and YouTube; it also gives personalized game recommendations and displays videos and trailers.

Source: Sammobile