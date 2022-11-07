Alleged Sony PS5 Slim coming soon to take down Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S

Sony has been gradually making the overall footprint of its PlayStation 5 console smaller. YouTuber Austin Evans first noticed a much lighter Sony PS5 last year and upon deeper inspection, it was noticed that the heatsink had been significantly trimmed down. However, despite initial doubts, it was found that the new lighter heatsink was doing a significantly better job at cooling the unit.

Sony once again refreshed the model with another lighter version earlier this year, taking its weight further down. And now, a new report by the Leak suggests that the tech giant is purportedly developing yet another variant. While the report suggests this is a PS5 Slim version, it also says that Sony is unlikely to refer to it as PS5 Slim, and it will just be another refresh pretty much like the two previous models.

However, aside from a lighter console, the report also suggests that this will be a major upgrade as the chip powering the PS5 will go through a die shrink. The console is currently powered by a 7nm Zen 2-based RDNA 2 APU. The report claims that the PS5 Slim is slated to arrive in Q3 2023. As such, a 5nm or even 4nm refresh could be on the cards for the new model.

A denser process also means a lower power draw, which could potentially imply a further cut-down heatsink and hence a very light device overall. This could spell a lot of trouble for Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Series S consoles.

Source: the Leak