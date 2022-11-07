Airbnb's new feature displays total accommodation price, helping you avoid hidden charges

Airbnb has announced that it is bringing a new feature, total price display, for its users in countries without existing price display requirements. The latest resource has been set up to offer fee transparency and will be available starting this December.

Brian Chesky, Airbnb's chief executive, tweeted:

I’ve heard you loud and clear—you feel like prices aren’t transparent and checkout tasks are a pain. That’s why we’re making 4 changes:



1. Starting next month, you’ll be able to see the total price you're paying up front. pic.twitter.com/58zodrzU3g — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) November 7, 2022

Once you have toggled on the total price display switch, the new resource will show all fees before taxes. This information will also appear on search results, map, filter, and listing page. Airbnb guests will also be able to view a full price breakdown with its service fee, discounts, and taxes before they confirm their booking.

Below is the video demonstration of how the total price display feature will work:

Other features that come with this planned update include search ranking prioritizing total price, pricing tools for hosts, and improvements to guest checkout. Talking about the total price prioritization, Chesky, stated:

We are prioritizing total price (instead of nightly price) in our search ranking algorithm. The highest quality homes with the best total prices will rank higher in search results.

Beginning in 2023, Airbnb will also offer new pricing and discounting tools to their Hosts so that they can have a clearer idea of the final price the guests pay, and how they can set competitive prices. Hosts will now also have to inform guests of any checkout requests before they book their accommodations.

Regarding guest checkout, Airbnb also mentioned:

Guests should not have to do unreasonable checkout tasks such as stripping the beds, doing the laundry, or vacuuming when leaving their Airbnb. But we think it’s reasonable to ask guests to turn off the lights, throw food in the trash, and lock the doors—just like they would when leaving their own home.

For more information on the upcoming enhancements and features, we'll have to wait for when the company makes any further announcements.