Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 foldable smartphones get officially revealed

It's not really a huge shock, but Samsung has now officially revealed the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 foldable smartphones. It happened as part of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event today.

In a press release, Samsung announced that the Galaxy Z Fold6 will have a main 7.6-inch 2,160 x 1,856 resolution Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. When folded, the cover screen will have a 6.3-inch 2,376 x 9,68 Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, again with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Inside, the phone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy processor. The phone will have 12GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. It will also have a 4,400mAh dual battery with support for wired and wireless charging.

The camera will include a 10MP sensor for the cover display when folded and a 4MP under-display camera when unfolded. It will have three rear cameras: a main 50MP wide-angle sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP telephoto camera.

Samsung added:

The perfectly symmetrical design with straight edge provides an aesthetically sleek finish while a new cover screen ratio on Galaxy Z Fold6 provides a more natural bar-type viewing experience. Along with design refinements, the new Galaxy Z series is engineered to provide even more durability, offering you greater peace of mind. The dual rail hinge structure is further supported by a strengthened folding edge, better distributing the shock of external impacts.

The price for the phone starts at $1,899.99 with Silver Shadow, Pink, and Navy color choices. Preorders start today, and it will go on sale on July 26.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 will have a 6.70-inch main display with a 2,640 x 1,080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. When folded, the 3.4-inch 720 x 748 display will have a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone will also have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy processor. It will have 12GB of RAM and 256GB and 512GB storage options. It will also have a 4,000mAh dual battery. There's a 10MP front camera, a 50MP main rear camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.

The Galaxy Z Flip6 will begin preorders on July 10, starting at $1,099.99, with Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, and Mint color options.

If you preorder these phones at Samsung.com, you can get additional color choices of Craft Black and Purity White for both phones, plus a Peach color option for the Galaxy Z Flip6.