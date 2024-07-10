Samsung finally launches its new smart wearable 'Galaxy Ring'

At its second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year, Samsung launched its new lineup of wearables, Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch7, and its flagship version Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Galaxy Ring is a smart ring that you can comfortably wear on your finger even while sleeping to monitor various health metrics throughout the day. Samsung said that the device measuring about 3 grams features a Titanium grade finish with a distinct concave design to maintain durability.

While the Galaxy Ring is not recommended for high-pressure water activities and diving, its IP68 water and dust resistance rating allows the wearable to be worn during rain or shallow-water activities like swimming in a pool or ocean.

Galaxy Ring comes in nine different sizes (via sizing kits) with a battery capacity of 18 to 23 mAh, delivering up to 7 days of continuous usage on a single charge. A 30 min fuel up using its 361mAh charging case pumps the battery to 40%.

The wearable can pair with your Android smartphone via Bluetooth 5.4 and comes with a bunch of sensors including an accelerometer, PPG, and skim temperature. Galaxy Ring works with the Samsung Health app and provides different insights based on the data it collects. However, its full powers only unlock when paired with a Galaxy smartphone.

It uses AI algorithms to understand sleep patterns and assign a sleep score to give you an idea of your sleep quality. "Along with Sleep Score and snoring analysis, new sleep metrics such as movement during sleep, sleep latency, heart and respiratory rate provide a detailed and accurate analysis of sleep quality," Samsung said.

Of course, there is Galaxy AI onboard to generate detailed health reports including various health metrics. It assigns an Energy Score calculated by analyzing your physical and mental health conditions across factors such as sleep, activity, sleeping heart rate, and sleeping heart rate variability.

Galaxy Ring is discoverable via the Find My Ring feature on Samsung Find. The wearable can also double up as a capture button for the camera and dismiss alarms using Gestures (only works with Galaxy smartphones).

Galaxy Ring priced at $399.99 is available for pre-orders now and will be up for sale on July 24.