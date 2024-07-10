Sony and PocketPair are teaming up with a Palworld project that's not a video game

Palworld became a surprise hit when the survival game was launched in late January for the Xbox and PC platforms. It also remains part of Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service. Today, however, the game's developer PocketPair announced a new Palworld joint venture with one of Microsoft's biggest rivals... sort of.

Today's press release reveals the formation of Palworld Entertainment. In addition to PocketPair and another Japanese company Aniplex, the new company was formed by Sony. However, it's not the PlayStation-based Sony Interactive Entertainment division but rather the Sony Music Entertainment team.

The press release says that Palworld Entertainment was formed to expand the IP beyond its current video games. It says:

The JV aims to consolidate various domestic and international licensing businesses of "Palworld", accelerate the diversified development of "Palworld" around the world, and further expand the IP.

The licensing plans do not extend to the video game itself. However, fans of Palworld will be able to purchase products based on the game on the Aniplex website worldwide. More info on those products will be revealed at a later date. However, we know many fans of the game are hoping they will be able to purchase official plush toys based on the game's cute "Pals."

Palworld quickly became a huge sales hit for both Xbox and PC platforms earlier in the year. Just a month after the launch of the game in January, PocketPair said that 25 million gamers had played the game. Of that number, 15 million came from Steam, and the other 10 million played on Xbox consoles.

More recently, PocketPair released its first major content update for Palworld. It was also added to Nvidia's GeForce NOW cloud gaming service. There are unconfirmed rumors that the game could be coming to Sony's PlayStation 5 console in the near future, but so far, there's no official indication from PocketPair that this is happening.