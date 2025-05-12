Samsung launches the "world's first" 500Hz gaming monitor

Recently, we reported that Samsung has been busy improving its display offerings, including teasing glasses-free 3D gaming monitors like the Odyssey 3D and announcing other high-end panels such as a 4K 240Hz OLED. Now, the South Korean tech giant has gone one step further, unveiling what it is calling the world's first 500Hz OLED gaming monitor, the Odyssey OLED G6.

This new display, model G60SF, is a 27-inch panel featuring QD-OLED technology. It offers a sharp QHD resolution at 2560 x 1440 pixels and boasts an incredibly fast 0.03ms response time.

This launch comes hot on the heels of Samsung's strong business performance. The company recently reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue in the first quarter of this year, heavily driven by sales of its Galaxy S25 smartphone series and other premium products.

Beyond the raw speed, the new gaming monitor packs in a few thoughtful features to improve how things look and feel on screen. There's a glare-reducing layer to cut down on reflections, and some built-in burn-in protection to help OLED panels hold up better over time, especially during long sessions with static HUDs.

It's certified for VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500, and its color accuracy has been verified with Pantone Validation. It also works seamlessly with both NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for smoother, tear-free gameplay.

Regarding this launch, Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said:

With the Odyssey OLED G6, the world’s first 500Hz OLED gaming monitor, we are pushing gaming performance, visual quality and immersion to entirely new heights — delivering the next evolution of display technology for gamers around the world.

The Odyssey OLED G6 will initially roll out globally, starting in select markets like Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia. Samsung plans to expand to additional regions later this year.