Samsung unveils five new monitors ahead of CES 2025 in Las Vegas

Samsung has unveiled five monitors ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas, USA, from January 7 to 10. These monitors pack advanced technologies such as AI support, 500Hz refresh rate, glass-free 3D experience, and so on, catering to work, gaming, and entertainment.

Leading the lineup is the 32-inch Smart Monitor M9 featuring advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities. It packs an AI Picture Optimizer which analyzes on-screen content and adjusts the picture quality automatically to suit the best experience for gaming, videos, or documents. It also comes with features such as 4K AI Upscaling Pro, which upgrades low-quality content to near 4K quality. The Smart Monitor M9 has a 165Hz refresh rate, a 4K OLED panel, an in-built camera for video conferencing, and operates on Tizen OS.

Jeong Hoon, Executive Vice President of Samsung Electronics Visual Display Business, stated, "We are excited to introduce a number of new monitor products equipped with industry-leading new technologies, including AI, 4K, 500Hz, and 3D, at CES 2025. We will continue to research display technology leadership and consumer usage environments to introduce monitors that provide the best user experience."

For gamers, Samsung has introduced the Odyssey OLED G8 and Odyssey OLED G6. The Odyssey G8 is the industry's first 27-inch 4K monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, offering ultra-clear visuals and smooth gameplay.

On the other hand, the Odyssey G6 is the first OLED monitor to offer a 500Hz refresh rate, ensuring lightning-fast response time. Both monitors are packed with NVIDIA GSYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for seamless gaming.

The lineup also includes the Odyssey 3D, a 27-inch monitor that offers a glass-free 3D experience. It leverages AI to convert 2D images into realistic 3D visuals, offering an immersive viewing experience.

Finally, Samsung has also added a 37-inch ViewFinity S8, designed for productivity with a large, high-resolution display. It includes features like "Ergonomic Workspace Display" certified by TUV Rheinland, adjustable height and tilt, USB-C connectivity, and a USB hub that supports up to 90W of fast charging.

