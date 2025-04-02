Samsung may adopt new battery tech to improve battery life in the Galaxy Ring 2

While the Samsung Galaxy Ring offers some exciting features, its battery life is one of its biggest weak points. For comparison, the RingConn Gen 2 claims to offer up to 12 days of battery life, whereas the Galaxy Ring only lasts for seven days on a single charge. However, it now seems that the Korean company is looking to address this issue with the Galaxy Ring 2, which is expected to launch in Q4 this year.

Korean publication Money Today published a report suggesting that the next generation of Galaxy Ring will feature a solid-state battery, aka dream battery. These batteries store more energy than lithium-ion batteries that are used in most devices.

The report also suggests that Samsung already developed a solid-state battery for wearable devices last year that has an energy density of 200Wh/L. However, the company is now looking to increase the number to at least 360Wh/L, which will significantly increase the wearable battery life.

In addition to storing more energy, these batteries use solid electrolytes, which reduces the chances of these batteries catching fire. However, all these advantages of solid-state batteries come at a higher cost. They are much more expensive to produce than the lithium-ion batteries used in the current generation of Galaxy Rings.

Using these batteries in the Galaxy Ring 2 would ultimately increase the price of the smart ring, which is something Samsung would likely want to avoid, given the recent decline in the device’s popularity. Only time will tell whether Samsung will be able to offer the Galaxy Ring 2 at nearly the same price as the original Galaxy Ring or if they will eventually have to raise the price due to the use of solid-state batteries.

That said, Samsung is not going to limit the use of solid-state batteries only to its smart rings. Money Today's report also suggests that the company has plans to introduce this tech to their earbuds by 2026 and to their Galaxy Watches by 2027. However, there is no word on when or even if the company is going to use this tech on its smartphones.